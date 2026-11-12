Xinhua Silk Road: Just relax and enjoy in Minhang District, Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters, foreign friends including both spectators and journalists discovered that the overall vibe was so nice as they could feel both intensity inside the court and the chill vibe outside. In Minhang District where the competition was held, they turned the halftime of the event into enchanting tours for yummy Chinese and western cuisines.

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