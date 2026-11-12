LG Electronics, Inc.: LG ELECTRONICS' PRISM AI WINS THREE HONORS AT 2026 AMEC AWARDS

LG ELECTRONICS' PRISM AI WINS THREE HONORS AT 2026 AMEC AWARDS

LG's AI-Powered Platform Recognized for Measuring

the Real-World Impact of Communications

News Summary

LG Electronics' PRISM AI has won Gold in the Best Use of AI in Communication Measurement category and Silver in both the Best Use of a Measurement Framework category and the Step Change Award at the 2026 AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards.

The platform was recognized for its data-handling and impact measurement, which have helped expand LG's media monitoring from 53 to 200 countries and cut reporting time from about one month to one hour.

A notable example of LG Group's focus on AI transformation (AX), PRISM AI has now been recognized by two major international industry awards this year, including the Best AI Tool or Product category at the 2026 IN2 SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced that PRISM AI, its AI-powered communications measurement platform, has won three honors at the 2026 AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards. The awards are presented by AMEC, the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication.

The platform earned Gold in the Best Use of AI in Communication Measurement category and Silver in both the Best Use of a Measurement Framework category and the Step Change Award, which recognizes the best improvement of a measurement journey. The accolades highlight PRISM AI's potential as a reference point for the public relations and communications industry.

How the Awards Were Judged

This year, the AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards adopted a threshold-based judging model, under which each entry is evaluated against fixed criteria for excellence rather than against other entries. To protect the integrity of the process, judges are not permitted to use generative AI tools to support or inform their evaluations.

The judging places the greatest emphasis on real-world effectiveness: how reliable the findings are, whether they were acted on, and how they shape future communications planning and strategy. These priorities are reflected in PRISM AI's approach, with its integrated measurement methodology and multilingual contextual analysis designed to address these criteria, delivering dependable measurement and insights that inform business decisions.

Measuring Impact, Not Just Volume

PRISM AI measures the impact of communications, not just the volume of coverage. The platform is built around three core concepts from AMEC's Barcelona Principles 3.0: outcomes over outputs, quality plus quantity, and transparency. To put these principles into practice, it uses a dual-metric system made up of the PR Score and the Communications Impact Index.

Underpinning this approach is the platform's ability to handle data at scale. To track coverage across a fragmented global media landscape, PRISM AI processes large volumes of articles in real time and uses large language models to interpret coverage across languages and markets, producing more meaningful and comparable insights.

Measurable Gains in Efficiency and Reliability

Since its introduction, PRISM AI has improved the efficiency and reliability of LG's global communications workflows. Its AI-powered filtering removes more than 78 percent of spam and irrelevant content with over 95 percent accuracy. Media monitoring now covers 200 countries, up from 53, and tracked brands have grown from 5 to 30. The time spent on reporting has been reduced from approximately one month to one hour.

Growing International Recognition

As LG Group advances AI transformation (AX) across its businesses, PRISM AI has become an internationally recognized example of AI-driven data collection and analysis in a specialized professional field. The AMEC recognition follows the platform's win in the Best AI Tool or Product category at the 2026 IN2 SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific, held in Singapore this August.

"Winning three AMEC Awards for PRISM AI is especially meaningful, not only because it highlights our efforts in advancing AI-powered communications measurement, but also because the recognition comes directly from the PR industry's most respected global body," said Cho Jung-bum, head of the AX Center at LG Electronics. "We will continue to refine PRISM AI's methodology while expanding its capabilities and scope, further enhancing its value as a solution for driving better business decisions."

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution - combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ for the latest news.

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