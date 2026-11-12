Olight Showcases Oclip 2 Series for Close-Up Automotive Work at SEMA 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful global release earlier this fall, Olight brought its acclaimed Oclip 2 Series to the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas (Nov. 3-6), targeting automotive technicians, mechanics, and inspectors who demand compact, versatile, hands-free lighting across tight vehicle spaces.

For a technician inspecting a recessed connector deep inside an engine bay, both hands are fully occupied-one holding wiring aside while the other maneuvers a tool. Bulky work lights cannot squeeze into confined spaces, conventional magnetic torches only point rigidly where brackets face, single-beam lights rarely cover varied tasks, and ordinary lights struggle under daily shop abuse. At SEMA, Olight demonstrated how the Oclip 2 Series eliminates these bottlenecks through three core capabilities built for automotive realities.

Hands-Free Lighting That Stays Where You Aim It

The dual-axis design tilts the head up to 115° and rotates the clip a full 360°, supported by self-locking pivots and dual magnetic points. Technicians can secure the light by clipping, magnetic attachment, or hanging onto irregular strut towers, control arms, chassis rails, panel edges, or toolboxes, then aim the beam into recessed crevices without shifting the mounting point. At SEMA, mechanics and trade media praised how the dual-axis design and dual magnets maximize flexibility and stability, acting as an indispensable "third hand" that frees both hands for work.

Multiple Light Sources for Versatile Automotive Work

Different jobs demand different light. The Oclip 2 Ultra delivers dedicated UV output through an industry-first R/UV emitter, enabling diagnostic specialists to trace fluorescent dyes in leaking A/C lines, coolant hoses, and oil seals at the vehicle without retrieving a standalone detector. Both models also share an even pure flood for close-up engine bay work, a focused spotlight for deep chassis and exhaust inspections, and red light for under-dash electrical checks and night roadside assistance, delivering the right beam without changing tools.

Built Tough for Relentless Workshop Environments

Under vibration from impact tools and engines, lighting must endure heavy abuse. The dual-axis mechanism is validated through 10,000 clipping and 10,000 rotation cycles to ensure consistent tension through a full shift. Both models feature aluminum construction, IP66 resistance, and a two-meter drop rating to survive concrete floors and fluid splashes. The Ultra further upgrades to scratch-resistant OAL aluminum that better withstands severe impacts and corrosive brake cleaners. Compact size ensures the light still fits the tightest spaces while supporting extended multi-bay work without interrupting workflow.

At SEMA, the Oclip 2 Series illustrated Olight's focused approach to the automotive trades: hands-free aiming, versatile light sources, and rugged reliability for daily shop demands, elevating the professional standard for automotive lighting. For full specifications and configurations, visit olight.com and Amazon.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering high-tech solutions for everyday carry, outdoor, tactical, and professional use. With over 1,200 patents and iF and Red Dot design recognition, Olight serves users in over 100 countries.

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