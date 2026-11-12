Xinhua Silk Road: Transformation helps "north China capital of daily porcelains" seek bigger global presence

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the 2026 China (Beijing) International Exquisite Ceramics Expo kicked off on November 5, 20 ceramic producers from Huairen City of Shanxi Province, north China showcased not only delicate exhibits, but also the prowess of their porcelain artisans.

The exhibition offered visitors a chance to get a glimpse of Huairen's porcelain industry whose transformation driven by technology innovation and development philosophy change has borne delightful fruits.

In September, Huairen municipal government was included in the list of founders for establishing demonstration zones for national geographical indication protection in China and was the only one selected in Shanxi Province.

Currently, the city is capable of producing over 20 series of ceramic products such as daily porcelains, hotel porcelains, packaging porcelains and porcelain artworks, and boasts an annual full-industrial chain output value of 6.3 billion yuan.

In Huairen Economic and Technological Development Zone, 31 local enterprises engaged in ceramic raw materials production, R&D, manufacturing, testing, logistics and marketing have leveraged digital technologies to transform production.

The old production model, which relied on veteran craftsmen judging firing temperature by sight and preparing glaze based on experience, has gradually been replaced by standardized and intelligent processes.

In the workshop of a local ceramic producer, robotic arms apply glaze with high precision, and intelligent kilns independently maintain constant temperatures, cutting the production cycle by nearly 30 percent.

At present, 42 production lines in Huairen have completed intelligent upgrading, helping raise qualified product rates of local producers to 85 percent while dropping unit energy consumption by 18 percent.

While intelligent manufacturing and green development are driving cost-effective production, Huairen ceramic businesses now focus more on design and building emotional and cultural bonds with consumers.

Just like the fine exhibits they brought to the Beijing expo from November 5 to 8, ceramic products of 1,000-plus types from Huairen, including elegant tableware for hotels and co-branded products printed with Disney characters, are on display in a spacious exhibition hall in Yiwu International Trade City.

Beside the hall, a 1,000-square-meter ceramics warehouse for cross-border trade is providing global merchants with access to one-stop product selection and order-placing, bringing Huairen ceramics to daily life of global consumers.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352962.html

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