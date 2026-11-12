

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - NAVER Corp. (NHNCF, 035420.KS), a South Korean online platform and search engine, Thursday reported lower operating income in its third quarter, despite higher sales.



In South Korea, the shares were trading 6.02 percent lower at 182,600.00 won.



Operating income was 451.3 billion Korean won, down 20.9 percent from 570.6 billion won last year.



Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company fell 45 percent to 399.5 billion won from 726.4 billion won a year ago.



Sales for the quarter, however, climbed 10.7 percent to 3.472 trillion won from 3.138 trillion won a year ago. Sequentially, sales grew 2.5 percent.



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