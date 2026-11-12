Navatar Group, Inc.: Navatar Enhances Claude AI for Private Equity CRM With Context From Documents Across Connected Systems

Navatar's Salesforce MCP brings relevant information from documents in CRM, SharePoint, document management systems, and shared drives into Claude-assisted work, even when users don't know which document contains it.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar, a Salesforce-based CRM for private equity and M&A firms, today announced enhanced Salesforce Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities that bring relevant information buried in documents into Claude-assisted work, even when users don't know which document contains it. When professionals submit a prompt or start an activity, Navatar's MCP uses relevant document information alongside structured CRM data. Users don't have to find and open each source document first.

The capabilities cover supported documents stored in Navatar CRM, SharePoint, other connected document management systems, and shared drives. Document analysis is no longer a separate task. Document information becomes part of the context Claude uses as professionals research opportunities, review deals, and carry out supported actions in Claude or inside Navatar.

Professionals can still verify findings, select relevant information, and add it to the right CRM fields. Using document information to inform an activity does not mean every finding is automatically written into the firm's records.

Users Shouldn't Have to Know Where to Look

In private equity and M&A, important deal and relationship information often sits outside structured CRM fields. It can be in a management presentation attached to an opportunity, meeting notes on SharePoint, or a diligence file on a shared drive.

A professional may ask Claude about a deal without knowing that a relevant detail is in one of those documents. With a connection limited to CRM fields, that information is simply left out.

Navatar's enhanced Salesforce MCP brings that document information into the context used for the work. Users don't have to start by asking Claude to summarize a particular file. Relevant content can inform the response or supported activity alongside information already in the CRM.

Document access becomes a way to account for information the user didn't know to ask for, not just a tool for examining a file they have already found.

Context From Documents Across Connected Systems

Supported sources include:

Documents stored within Navatar CRM.

SharePoint.

Other connected document management systems.

Shared drives.



Firms don't have to move documents into a single repository before Claude can use them. Relevant information can be considered where it already resides, subject to the firm's supported connections, configuration, and access permissions.

Document Context in Every Claude Workflow

The document capabilities apply across the ways professionals already work with Claude and Navatar:

Working in Claude: Through Navatar's bidirectional Salesforce MCP connectivity, professionals can retrieve CRM information, develop research, and bring selected outcomes and supported actions back into Navatar. Relevant document information now informs that work too.

Through Navatar's bidirectional Salesforce MCP connectivity, professionals can retrieve CRM information, develop research, and bring selected outcomes and supported actions back into Navatar. Relevant document information now informs that work too. Working inside Navatar: Claude can suggest actions for users to consider, and actions users start can be routed through Claude with results returned to Navatar. Those suggestions and results can now reflect relevant document information as well as CRM records.



Whether work starts in Claude or in Navatar, it can draw on a more complete picture of the deal or relationship.

Choose What Becomes Part of the CRM

Taking information into account and recording it are separate steps. A document may contain background, preliminary observations, or details that need further review.

Navatar lets professionals verify information, select relevant content, and add it to the right CRM fields. Other findings can stay out of the record if they aren't relevant or ready. Teams don't have to choose between re-entering information manually and accepting an entire AI response as a CRM update.

Information Found Once, Available to the Team

Once selected findings are added to CRM fields, relevant information that was buried in a document becomes part of the shared deal and relationship record that colleagues use.

Navatar also shows supported related activity performed through Claude or Outlook against the relevant deal or relationship. Authorized colleagues can follow developments and build on completed work without checking individual fields to see what changed.

Professional Judgment Remains Part of the Process

Navatar keeps access to information separate from the decision to record it. Relevant document information can inform Claude-assisted work, while professionals decide what is applied to CRM. Routing actions through Claude also does not mean every action in Navatar is automatically sent to the model.

Availability

Navatar's Claude-native deal engine is now available for private markets firms.

https://www.navatargroup.com/salesforce-for-private-equity-crm-software/

Book a demo here.

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets and investment banking firms worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and executing mandates for corporate finance advisors, M&A firms, private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, secondaries, funds of funds, and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform delivers intelligence, unifies context, and orchestrates complex processes on Salesforce with minimal disruption to existing workflows. For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

Media Contact

pr@navatargroup.com