

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY.PK) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY203.536 billion, or JPY151.23 per share. This compares with JPY318.917 billion, or JPY253.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to JPY3.554 trillion from JPY3.235 trillion last year.



Bridgestone Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY203.536 Bln. vs. JPY318.917 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY151.23 vs. JPY253.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.554 Tn vs. JPY3.235 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 270.87 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.700 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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