The intelligence behind Spangle's AI commerce applications is now available on its own, giving brands a living record for every product that AI agents, search and shoppers can understand.

Spangle AI today unveils Product Intelligence 360 at Web Summit. Product Intelligence 360 is a living record for every product: what it is, how it performs and what customers say, updated as demand changes. Already powering AI Discovery at Express, it is now available on its own, so brands can bring it into the commerce systems and AI applications they already run through APIs and product data feeds.

AI platforms are making it easier for personal shopping agents to find and compare products. Adobe forecasts AI traffic to US retail sites will grow 130% this holiday season, and in September 2026, AI-referred shoppers converted 90% better than other traffic. For brands, the challenge is making sure their products are discovered, recommended and chosen when decisions happen outside their own websites.

Most product data wasn't built for that. It comes from manufacturing and merchandising specs, written for filters and keywords. Agents ask about occasions, intent and what other customers say.

"Everyone is working on making it easier for AI agents to shop. But who's making sure brands win when those agents start choosing?" said Maju Kuruvilla, Founder and CEO of Spangle AI and former VP of Technology at Amazon. "Your catalog knows a style number. Your shopper knows it as the shoe for their first marathon. We built Product Intelligence 360 to put what brands know about their products to work wherever shopping decisions happen."

Finding demand brands didn't know they could capture

When a major music tour sparked a run on Western-inspired concert outfits, one fashion brand already had the denim. Its merchandising just hadn't connected the two. Spangle spotted the surge, matched it to products already in stock and created denim-focused shopping collections for those shoppers.

With Product Intelligence 360, merchandising, e-commerce and marketing teams see the same view of each product: what's selling, in which channel and sizes, and what shoppers are asking for.

"Brands need more than attributes. Product Intelligence 360 gives every product multi-dimensional context: how it performs, in which context, and what customers ask AI, together in one living record," said Fei Wang, Co-founder and CTO of Spangle AI. "It connects product knowledge with changing demand, the alternatives a shopper is considering and actual sales, so the intelligence improves as customers shop."

Scaling AI discovery and revenue at Express

When shoppers asked ChatGPT for women's casual pants, competing brands appeared instead of Express. Spangle's AI Discovery application, powered by Product Intelligence 360, matched that demand to Express's assortment, enriched product information and published new shopping experiences on Express's domain, readable by both AI systems and human shoppers. Express became the top-cited commerce source for that shopping need, and its AI-attributed revenue in September 2026 was 14.5 times the prior 30 days, based on a before-and-after comparison.

Product Intelligence 360 also powers Spangle's commerce applications for brands including REVOLVE, Steve Madden and Alexander Wang.

Availability

Product Intelligence 360 is now available to enterprise brands on its own, through APIs and product data feeds. It also powers Spangle's AI Discovery, onsite search and recommendations, and Spangle Halo. Brands stay in control: agents work within brand-defined controls, and brand teams approve what goes live.

Kuruvilla will discuss the future of AI-driven commerce in his Web Summit Commerce-stage session, "Who Wins When AI Does the Shopping?", on November 12 at 14:40 WET.

About Spangle AI

Spangle builds AI that works for brands. Its AI-native platform connects product intelligence with shopper demand and intent to power AI agents that act on those signals and help brands sell more effectively. Founded in 2024, Spangle works with brands including Express, REVOLVE, Steve Madden, Alexander Wang and WHP Global. Spangle won the 2026 NRF VIP Award for Best AI-Driven Marketing Solution and has raised $21 million from investors including NewRoad Capital Partners, Madrona, DNX Ventures and Streamlined Ventures. Learn more at spangle.ai.

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