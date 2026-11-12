

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spark New Zealand Limited (SPK.NZ) said it acknowledges an accounting classification matter raised through a letter which was published publicly on November 11, regarding its FY26 Financial Statements. However, the company said it has no material impact on the results or Deloitte's unmodified audit opinion.



The issue relates to the gain from the sale of its data centre business, which the letter said should have been classified under net earnings from discontinued operations rather than operating revenues and other gains.



Spark acknowledged the classification matter but said it has no impact on total net earnings, total comprehensive income, adjusted EBITDAI, adjusted net earnings, free cash flow, dividend payments or the achievement of its FY26 guidance.



The company added that it had provided full transparency on the financial impact of the data centre transaction in its FY26 financial statements.



On the NZSE, Spark New Zealand shares closed up 1.41% at NZ$2.16 on Thursday.



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