The Australian government is considering 'next steps' for procuring a National Solar Panel Recycling Pilot' administrator, after cancelling its search the day an ongoing six month suspension was also lifted. Undisclosed "changes to the industry" since the release of the government's tender in April 2026, are cited as the catalyst for the decision on 10 November to cancel the procurement without the award of a contract. Initially suspended in May 2026 due to a procurement complaint and consequent investigation, the original tender proposed that a contract for an NSPRP administrator would have ...

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