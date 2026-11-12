More than 70 renewable energy projects, with a combined value of $2.2 billion, are currently in progress across 14 independent Pacific Island nations. Research compiled for the new "Pacific 100% Renewable Energy Investment Prospectus (PREIP)" report finds that around $14 billion would be needed over the next decade to build 2.2 GW of renewable energy capacity and 8.9 GWh of energy storage, and meet current electricity demand, not including electrification of transport or other potential sources of new demand. Most electricity in the Pacific today is generated from diesel, making it expensive and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...