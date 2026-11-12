

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (DQJCY) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY27.630 billion, or JPY9.13 per share. This compares with JPY28.479 billion, or JPY9.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to JPY649.283 billion from JPY573.283 billion last year.



Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY27.630 Bln. vs. JPY28.479 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY9.13 vs. JPY9.49 last year. -Revenue: JPY649.283 Bln vs. JPY573.283 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 36.61 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.687 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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