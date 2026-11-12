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WKN: 914702 | ISIN: JP3639650005 | Ticker: QJE
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 16:59
4,500 Euro
+4,65 % +0,200
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2204,34011.11.
4,2604,34011.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION4,500+4,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.