

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Inpex Corporation (IPXHY) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY407.612 billion, or JPY350.89 per share. This compares with JPY293.410 billion, or JPY245.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to JPY1.429 trillion from JPY1.520 trillion last year.



Inpex Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY407.612 Bln. vs. JPY293.410 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY350.89 vs. JPY245.18 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.429 Tn vs. JPY1.520 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 476.35 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.875 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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