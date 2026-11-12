

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) reported a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY54.617 billion, or JPY37.02 per share. This compares with JPY76.897 billion, or JPY52.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to JPY624.501 billion from JPY534.930 billion last year.



Terumo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY54.617 Bln. vs. JPY76.897 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY37.02 vs. JPY52.12 last year. -Revenue: JPY624.501 Bln vs. JPY534.930 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 59.31 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.219 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News