Adam Foundation: Avicenna Foundation scholars gain first-hand insight into global climate challenges at COP31 in Türkiye

Avicenna Foundation scholars gain first-hand insight into global climate challenges at COP31 in Türkiye

Young leaders attend UN climate conference in Antalya, gaining new perspectives on climate change, international cooperation and the importance of global dialogue

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholars from the Avicenna Foundation are attending COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, gaining first-hand exposure to international discussions on climate change and the challenges facing communities around the world.

Taking place in Antalya from 9-20 November, COP31 brings together representatives from governments, international organisations, businesses, academia and civil society to discuss the global response to climate change.

For the Avicenna scholars, attending the conference provides an opportunity to engage with people from different countries and backgrounds, encounter new perspectives and deepen their understanding of the environmental, economic and social challenges facing the world.

The experience comes at a time when international discussions are increasingly focused not only on setting climate ambitions, but also on delivering practical solutions, supporting communities adapting to climate impacts and strengthening cooperation between countries.

The Avicenna Foundation, established by British entrepreneur and philanthropist Safwan Adam, supports emerging leaders through education, mentoring, leadership development and access to opportunities and networks.

The scholars' attendance at COP31 reflects the Foundation's commitment to helping talented young people engage directly with major international issues, broaden their horizons and develop the confidence and understanding to contribute meaningfully to public life.

Faheemah Khan, Avicenna Foundation Scholar, said:

"Being at COP31 has been an extraordinary experience. It's one thing to read about climate change and the challenges facing the world, but quite another to be surrounded by people from so many different countries who are working to address them.

"What has been particularly powerful is hearing different perspectives, meeting people with such varied experiences and beginning to understand how interconnected these challenges really are.

"I've come away with a much greater appreciation of both the scale of the issues we face and the importance of working together to find solutions. It's an experience that will stay with me and influence how I think about my own role and responsibilities in the future."

Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE, Chief Executive Officer of the Adam Foundation, said:

"Giving young people access to experiences like COP31 is an important part of developing the next generation of thoughtful, informed and engaged leaders.

"Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time, with consequences that extend far beyond the environment into economies, communities and people's everyday lives. Understanding those connections, and hearing directly from people with different perspectives and experiences, is enormously valuable.

"Through the Avicenna Foundation, we want to give talented young people opportunities to broaden their understanding of the world, build meaningful relationships and develop the confidence to contribute to the issues that will shape our collective future.

"Attending a conference of this international significance is precisely the kind of experience that can help inspire that ambition."

The scholars will be encouraged to share their experiences and insights with the wider Avicenna Foundation community, helping extend the benefits of their participation beyond the conference itself.

Notes to editors

About COP31

COP31 is the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9-20 November 2026, bringing together governments and other stakeholders to advance international cooperation on climate change.

Further information: https://unfccc.int/cop31

About the Avicenna Foundation

Founded by Safwan Adam, the Avicenna Foundation supports emerging leaders through education, mentoring, leadership development and access to networks and opportunities. Its work aims to help talented young people develop the skills, confidence and understanding to contribute positively to society.

About the Adam Foundation

The Adam Foundation supports initiatives focused on education, opportunity, meaningful dialogue and civic engagement, including the Avicenna Foundation.

Media enquiries: info@adamfoundation.com

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