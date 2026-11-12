Vesuvius Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12





12 November 2026

Vesuvius plc

Non-executive Director and Chair of Remuneration Committee Appointment

Vesuvius plc ("Vesuvius"), a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheena Mackay as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 12 November 2026. Sheena joins the Board as an independent Non-executive Director and as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, succeeding Eva Lindqvist in this role who has been interim Remuneration Committee Chair since May 2026. Sheena will also serve on the Audit and Nomination Committees.

Sheena Mackay is an experienced industrial human resources executive, based in the UK. Her executive career spans more than 20 years' of leading global HR functions across a range of regulated, global, industrial and healthcare FTSE 100 and 250 companies with particular emphasis on remuneration, transformation, culture, talent, and M&A. Sheena was Group Human Resources Director for Smiths Group plc between 2016 and 2022. Before joining Smiths Group, Sheena was Group Human Resources Director at Aggreko plc, BBA Aviation plc, and SSL International Group plc. Prior to SSL International Group, Sheena's early career was at the General Electric Company plc.

Sheena is currently chair of the remuneration committees at Lords Group Trading plc and the National Energy System Operator (NESO), and a non-executive director of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. Prior to her appointment at Vesuvius, Sheena was also the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Porvair plc.

Carl-Peter Forster, Chairman of Vesuvius, said:

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Sheena Mackay as a new independent Non-executive Director and Chair of the Vesuvius Remuneration Committee. Sheena comes to us with significant executive HR experience of international industrial businesses, together with significant and relevant experience as a non-executive director. The capabilities of the Board will be broadened and strengthened by her appointment."

No other disclosure obligations arise under paragraphs (1) to (6) of LR 9.6.13 R of the FCA's Listing Rules in respect of Sheena Mackay's appointment.

For further information, please contact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Vesuvius plc Patrick André, Chief Executive +44 (0) 207 822 0000 Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271 Media enquiries: MHP Rachel Farrington, Ollie Hoare +44 (0) 7817 458 804 vesuvius@mhpgroup.com

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions. We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture. We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets. Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com