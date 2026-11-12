Musso Distribution GmbH: MUSSO Launches Black Friday Event in France, Making Award-Winning Proportional Ergonomics Accessible

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The MUSSO Black Friday Initiative

As the year draws to a close, MUSSO today announced its Black Friday event in France, offering seasonal discounts available until November 27. This initiative helps French professionals and remote workers invest in high-quality, proportionally tailored ergonomic furniture that respects both body geometry and modern living spaces.





A Design Philosophy: From Office to Home

Traditional office chairs are often built for large corporate environments, resulting in bulky frames that overwhelm compact residential apartments. The E80 Muse represents a design paradigm shift. Engineered for the modern French home office, it balances rigorous support with refined spatial requirements, functioning as integrated home furniture rather than industrial equipment.

Proportional Engineering for Precision Fit

Standard ergonomic chairs frequently rely on oversized geometries that force users into constant micro-adjustments. The E80 Muse addresses this through precise proportional engineering. Key features include:

Designed For: Women, teenagers, and petite individuals with a recommended user height of 145 cm - 180 cm.

Calibrated Dimensions: A seat height range of 42-50.5 cm and a 6 cm seat depth adjustment mechanism, allow users to accurately tailor thigh support.

Targeted Support: An 8 cm high-density cushion combined with stable, wrap-around lumbar support provides consistent comfort for long working hours.

Durability & Awards: Supports up to 150 kg, tested for 100,000 cycles, and recognized as a Gold Winner at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards.





Availability and Promotion Details

The MUSSO Black Friday event is available now. Consumers can explore the E80 Muse and claim their seasonal discount, automatically applied at checkout, until November 27 at the official MUSSO European website.

About MUSSO

MUSSO specializes in meticulously designed ergonomic furniture for home and office environments. Focusing on practical, functional minimalism, the company ensures its products are intuitive and built for everyday life. MUSSO sources premium, globally certified materials-including OEKO-TEX certified mesh from Germany and SGS-certified pneumatic lifts from South Korea-and tests products to BIFMA standards for exceptional durability and safety.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Members of the press and media can contact us for reviews, and media kits can be provided upon request.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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