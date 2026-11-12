Mironid strengthens Board and clinical team to support next phase of growth

Dr. Omar Khwaja joins the Board as Non-Executive Director

Senior leadership team further strengthened with the appointments of Lars Erwig and Kimberly Hoffman

Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2026 - Mironid, a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), a life-threatening hereditary kidney disease, today announces the appointment of Dr. Omar Khwaja as Non-Executive Director of the Board. The Company has also strengthened its clinical team, supporting the advancement of its clinical development plan, with the appointments of Lars Erwig, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Advisor and Kimberly Hoffman as Head of Clinical Operations.

Dr. Omar Khwaja

Dr. Khwaja brings more than 25 years of experience across drug development, clinical medicine and academia. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D at Windward Bio and was previously Chief Medical Officer at VectivBio and, before that, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D at Voyager Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Roche, including Global Head of Rare Diseases and Global Head of Neuroscience Early Development.

Before moving into industry, Dr. Khwaja practiced medicine and conducted clinical research. He was Director of the Clinical Neurogenetics program at Boston Children's Hospital and served on the faculty of Harvard Medical School. He holds an MD and a PhD in human molecular genetics from the University of Cambridge, is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, and chairs or sits on several industry and foundation scientific and clinical advisory boards, including the Advisory Board of Pureos Bioventures.

Lars Erwig, MD, PhD

Lars Erwig is an experienced clinician-scientist and drug development leader with a strong track record of advancing innovative therapies from early discovery through clinical development. He brings deep expertise across translational medicine, clinical strategy and therapeutic area leadership, with particular focus on immune-mediated, renal and cardiometabolic diseases.

Lars currently leads clinical research at Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and is the Director of the Centre for Drug Development. Previously, Lars held senior leadership positions at a number of global life sciences organisations, including Vice President and Therapy Area Lead for Cardiovascular, Renal, Pulmonary and Metabolism at the J&J London Innovation Centre; Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Galvani Bioelectronics, a clinical-stage joint venture between GSK and Verily Health (formerly Google Life Sciences); and Senior Director, Discovery Medicine and Early Development Lead at GSK.

Lars has published extensively across a broad range of immune-mediated diseases and is an Honorary Professor of Nephrology at the University of Aberdeen.

Kimberly Hoffman

Kimberly Hoffman is a highly accomplished clinical development operations leader with more than 30 years' experience across large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Her career includes senior roles at Merck and Wyeth, as well as leadership positions at Cabaletta Bio, Northern Biologics, and Morphotek.

Most recently she was Senior Vice President, Development Operations at Inspirna, overseeing clinical operations as well as biometrics, pharmacovigilance and regulatory operations, and clinical quality assurance. She has led global, cross-functional teams executing first-in-human, proof-of-concept, and large registrational oncology trials, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.

Neil Wilkie, CEO of Mironid, said:"I am pleased to welcome Omar to our Board. His experience in drug development will add valuable perspective as we continue to advance our Phase 1 clinical trial of our first-in-class LoAc small molecule for patients with ADPKD. Lars and Kimberly have already made strong contributions since joining the clinical team. Their complementary experience, spanning the advancement of therapies from early discovery through clinical development and the delivery of global clinical operations, will be invaluable as we progress our programme and work to bring this potential new treatment option to people living with ADPKD."

Commenting on his appointment Dr. Omar Khwaja said: "ADPKD remains a serious disease with limited treatment options. Mironid's approach, which targets the underlying biology of the disease, has generated highly encouraging preclinical data and I look forward to working with Neil and the team as the clinical program advances."

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Mironid

Neil Wilkie, Chief Executive Officer

enquiries@mironid.com

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott / Lindsey Neville / Stephanie Cuthbert / Evi Useh

Mironid@icrhealthcare.com

About Mironid

Mironid is a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of life-threatening hereditary kidney disease. Its lead programme is for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), which is characterized by uncontrolled growth of fluid-filled cysts and is the most common hereditary kidney disorder, but has limited treatment options. Mironid's first-in-class small molecule LoAc drug candidates directly target the abnormally high kidney cAMP levels that drive cyst formation. The Company is led by an industry-experienced management team and supported by a strong advisory network and blue-chip investors including Roche Venture Fund, Epidarex Capital, Sofinnova Partners and BioGeneration Ventures. The Scottish National Investment Bank, the University of Strathclyde, Scottish Enterprise and the European Investment Fund (EIF) are also investors in Mironid.