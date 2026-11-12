

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Securities Co.,Ltd. (016360.KS), on Thursday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 352.77 billion from KRW 309.17 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 448.98 billion from KRW 401.81 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 6.07 trillion from KRW 2.73 trillion in the previous year.



Samsung Securities closed trading 0.97% lesser at KRW 71,400 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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