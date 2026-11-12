Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report (the "Report"), dated effective October 15, 2026, for its flagship Gowganda West gold project. The Report is authored by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a director of iMetal, and includes all work conducted at Gowganda West since its acquisition in 2016.

The key conclusions of the Report are as follows:

Exploration since 2016 has progressively narrowed in focus to the southwest portion of the property where 2023 drilling resulted in the IMGW23-04 discovery intersection of 0.85 g/t gold over 48.5 metres. Follow-up 2025 drilling returned 0.42 g/t gold over 278.35 metres in hole IMGW-25-06, including 0.61 g/t gold over 62.45 metres and 0.57 g/t gold over 80 metres. All intervals are core lengths; true widths are currently unknown.

The 2023 and 2025 drilling has defined Zone 1 West, roughly 250 metres long and open in all directions, lying at the northwest end of a 2019 versatile time-domain electromagnetic ("VTEM") exploration target more than 4 kilometres long for possible polymetallic vein gold mineralization. The Zone 1 West geophysics appears to trend into the McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE: MLM) ("McFarlane") 826 Zone, which lies approximately 1,400 metres to the northwest.

Zone 1 West and the 826 Zone exhibit comparable grades, geology and style of mineralization.

The 2019 VTEM also identified a parallel exploration target for possible polymetallic vein gold mineralization roughly 1,600 metres to the southwest of Zone 1 West that has yet to be tested.

The key recommendations of the Report are as follows:

An induced polarization ("IP") survey from the McFarlane border southeast through Zone 1 West is recommended over a minimum strike length of 2.5 kilometres. Since Zone 1 West appears to line up with one of the 2019 VTEM anomalies, each IP line should be 3 kilometres in length to cover the full width of the Zone 1 West VTEM anomaly and also a parallel VTEM anomaly 1.6 kilometres to the southwest. Line spacing of 200 metres gives 13 lines, for a 39-line-kilometre survey. All-in, the IP survey is estimated at $296,200.

The continued success at Zone 1 West and its suspected northwest strike extension warrant further drilling. A 5,000-metre drill program should allow for 12 to 15 holes. Based on the last three Gowganda West drill programs, the all-in costs are estimated at $370 per metre for a total cost estimate of $1,850,000. With contingencies, the combined program is estimated at $2,250,000.

"Filing this technical report is an important milestone for Gowganda West," said Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal. "For the first time, ten years of exploration on the property are brought together in one report, with a clear, costed plan for what comes next. Our 2023 and 2025 drilling has defined Zone 1 West over roughly 250 metres, open in all directions, and its grades, geology and style of mineralization are similar to those of McFarlane's 826 Zone. The recommended IP survey is designed to trace that connection and test the parallel VTEM target to the southwest, while the 5,000-metre drill program follows up directly on Zone 1 West. McFarlane, our largest shareholder, continues to advance the adjoining Juby Gold Project."

Readers are encouraged to review the Report, which is available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the corporate website for the Company (https://imetalresources.ca).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a director of iMetal and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Henneberry is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

This news release refers to mineralization on properties adjacent to Gowganda West, including McFarlane Lake Mining Limited's Juby Gold Project and 826 Zone. The Company has not verified this information, and mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Gowganda West property.

Equity Incentive Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,950,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 2,500,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants under the Company's existing incentive plan. The RSUs vest and settle in common shares in two equal parts, with one-half vesting after twelve months and the balance after twenty-four months. The DSUs vest after twelve months and settle in common shares upon the holder's departure from the Company or a change of control.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on gold and critical mineral properties in Ontario and Quebec. Its flagship property, Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project located near McFarlane Lake Mining Limited's Juby Gold Project in the Shining Tree Camp area of the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, about 100 kilometres south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. Drilling in Gowganda West's Zone 1 West, announced in February 2026, returned 278.35 metres at 0.42 g/t gold in hole IMGW-25-06, including 62.45 metres at 0.61 g/t gold and 16.65 metres at 1.24 g/t gold, complementing the 2023 discovery hole of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold. Major gold producers operating in the broader region include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, IAMGOLD Corporation at its Côté Gold mine, and Discovery Silver Corp. at the Porcupine Complex in Timmins. The Company also holds the Carheil project, an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results, located about 170 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In August 2026, McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE: MLM), iMetal's neighbour at Gowganda West and owner of the adjoining Juby Gold Project, completed a strategic investment in iMetal, becoming the Company's largest shareholder.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation that Zone 1 West geophysics trends into the 826 Zone; the recommended IP survey and 5,000-metre drill program, including their scope, timing and estimated costs; and the exploration potential of the parallel VTEM target. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of iMetal to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the Company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

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