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Dow Jones News
12.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
336 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Announcement of Strategic Review including Commencement of Formal Sale Process

DJ Announcement of Strategic Review including Commencement of Formal Sale Process 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Announcement of Strategic Review including Commencement of Formal Sale Process 
12-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD 
CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 
 
THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "TAKEOVER CODE") AND DOES NOT 
CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION BY ANY PARTY TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE TAKEOVER CODE. THERE 
CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MAY BE MADE. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 
 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

12th November 2026 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank" or the "Company") 

Announcement of Strategic Review including Commencement of Formal Sale Process 
 
The Board of Directors of Metro Bank (the "Board") announces it is undertaking a Strategic Review of options for how 
the Company builds on its strategic delivery to accelerate growth, including commencing a Formal Sale Process ("FSP") 
(as referred to in Note 2 on Rule 2.6 of the Takeover Code). 
 
Metro Bank has successfully completed a substantial transformation over recent years and enters this next phase with 
strong operating momentum. The Board remains highly confident in Metro Bank's standalone growth prospects and ability 
to deliver its guidance, which was reaffirmed in its Q3 trading update issued on 4th November 2026. 
 
The Company has a compelling strategic position in the UK banking market, operating with the lowest cost of deposits of 
any UK high street bank, alongside strong capabilities in the attractive commercial lending sector and a physical 
presence that meets the needs of its customers. Metro Bank continues to demonstrate its business and financial 
momentum, having reported the highest profits in its history for Full Year 2025, alongside continued growth in retail 
and business current account balances and in target lending segments, whilst maintaining strong credit quality. As 
previously communicated, Metro Bank expects to deliver >13% RoTE in Q4 2026, >15% in 2027, and >18% in 2028. 
 
The significant progress made by Metro Bank means it is now well positioned to consider a broader range of strategic 
opportunities for its next phase of growth. Against this backdrop, the Board unanimously believes that evaluating 
potential interest in the Company through an FSP, alongside continuing to execute the standalone plan, will maximise 
the value creation opportunities available to shareholders and deliver benefits for all stakeholders. 
 
Formal Sale Process 
The Takeover Panel has agreed that any discussions with third parties interested in making an offer for the Company may 
take place within the context of a 'Formal Sale Process', to enable such discussions to take place on a confidential 
basis. 
 
The Takeover Panel has granted a dispensation from the requirements of Rules 2.4(a), 2.4(b) and 2.6(a) of the Takeover 
Code such that any interested party participating in the FSP will not be required to be publicly identified as a result 
of this announcement and will not be subject to the 28-day deadline referred to in Rule 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code for 
so long as it is participating in the FSP. 
 
The Company has appointed Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as its lead financial adviser in 
relation to the FSP, which is also advising the Board in respect of its obligations under the Takeover Code. 
 
As part of the FSP, the Board invites expressions of interest regarding a potential transaction for the entire issued 
and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company. Parties interested in submitting an expression of interest 
should contact Morgan Stanley using the contact details below. 
 
Parties interested in participating in the FSP will be required to enter into a non-disclosure and standstill agreement 
with the Company on terms satisfactory to the Board and on the same terms, in all material respects, as other 
interested parties before being permitted to participate in the FSP. Following execution of the non-disclosure and 
standstill agreement, the Company intends to provide interested parties with certain information on its business, 
following which interested parties would be invited to submit their proposals. 
 
The Company is not in any active discussions with any potential offeror and is not considered to be in receipt of an 
approach from any potential offeror as at the date of this announcement. There can be no certainty that any offer will 
be made. If the FSP does not lead to a transaction, the Company will continue to execute its strategy and deliver its 
guidance as previously stated. 
 
The Board reserves the right to alter any aspect of the process as outlined above or to terminate the process at any 
time and in such cases will make an announcement as appropriate. The Board also reserves the right to reject any 
approach or terminate discussions with any interested party at any time. 
 
Shareholders are advised that this announcement does not represent a firm intention by any party to make an offer under 
Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code and there can be no certainty that any offers will be made as a result of the FSP, that 
any sale will be concluded, nor as to the terms on which any offer may be made. Shareholders are advised to take no 
action at this time. 
 
As a consequence of this announcement, an 'offer period' has now commenced in respect of the Company in accordance with 
the Takeover Code, and the attention of shareholders is drawn to the disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Takeover 
Code, which are summarised below in "Disclosure Requirements of the Takeover Code". 
 
Further announcements will be made as appropriate including as to timetable. 
 
The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Clare Gilligan, Company 
Secretary. 
 
Enquiries 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC Investor Relations    IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Daniel Ainscough                 Daniel.Ainscough@metrobank.plc.uk 

Morgan Stanley 
                                +44 (0) 20 7425 8000 
                                                    
(Lead Financial Adviser to Metro Bank) 
 
Nishil Bhagani 
 
Colm Donlon 
 
Tomas Foley                               
                                                    
 
Giorgio Bossa 

Citigroup 
                                +44 (0) 20 7986 4000 
                                                    
(Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to Metro Bank) 
 
Matthew Jarman 
 
Robert Redshaw 
                                  
                                                    
Rasvi Ahmed 
 
James Smith 

RBC Capital Markets 
                                +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 
                                                    
(Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to Metro Bank) 
 
Oliver Hearsey 
 
Elliot Thomas                              
                                                    
 
Kathryn Deegan 

FGS Global (media enquiries)                    +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 
 
James Murgatroyd 
 
Craig Oliver                              
 
Mike Turner

Linklaters LLP is retained as legal adviser to Metro Bank in respect of the FSP.

Important notice

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. Any offer, if made, will be made solely by certain offer documentation which will contain the full terms and conditions of any offer, including details of how it may be accepted.

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law and the Takeover Code, and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with laws outside of the United Kingdom. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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