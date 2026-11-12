DJ Announcement of Strategic Review including Commencement of Formal Sale Process

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Announcement of Strategic Review including Commencement of Formal Sale Process 12-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "TAKEOVER CODE") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION BY ANY PARTY TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE TAKEOVER CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MAY BE MADE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 12th November 2026 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank" or the "Company") Announcement of Strategic Review including Commencement of Formal Sale Process The Board of Directors of Metro Bank (the "Board") announces it is undertaking a Strategic Review of options for how the Company builds on its strategic delivery to accelerate growth, including commencing a Formal Sale Process ("FSP") (as referred to in Note 2 on Rule 2.6 of the Takeover Code). Metro Bank has successfully completed a substantial transformation over recent years and enters this next phase with strong operating momentum. The Board remains highly confident in Metro Bank's standalone growth prospects and ability to deliver its guidance, which was reaffirmed in its Q3 trading update issued on 4th November 2026. The Company has a compelling strategic position in the UK banking market, operating with the lowest cost of deposits of any UK high street bank, alongside strong capabilities in the attractive commercial lending sector and a physical presence that meets the needs of its customers. Metro Bank continues to demonstrate its business and financial momentum, having reported the highest profits in its history for Full Year 2025, alongside continued growth in retail and business current account balances and in target lending segments, whilst maintaining strong credit quality. As previously communicated, Metro Bank expects to deliver >13% RoTE in Q4 2026, >15% in 2027, and >18% in 2028. The significant progress made by Metro Bank means it is now well positioned to consider a broader range of strategic opportunities for its next phase of growth. Against this backdrop, the Board unanimously believes that evaluating potential interest in the Company through an FSP, alongside continuing to execute the standalone plan, will maximise the value creation opportunities available to shareholders and deliver benefits for all stakeholders. Formal Sale Process The Takeover Panel has agreed that any discussions with third parties interested in making an offer for the Company may take place within the context of a 'Formal Sale Process', to enable such discussions to take place on a confidential basis. The Takeover Panel has granted a dispensation from the requirements of Rules 2.4(a), 2.4(b) and 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code such that any interested party participating in the FSP will not be required to be publicly identified as a result of this announcement and will not be subject to the 28-day deadline referred to in Rule 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code for so long as it is participating in the FSP. The Company has appointed Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as its lead financial adviser in relation to the FSP, which is also advising the Board in respect of its obligations under the Takeover Code. As part of the FSP, the Board invites expressions of interest regarding a potential transaction for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company. Parties interested in submitting an expression of interest should contact Morgan Stanley using the contact details below. Parties interested in participating in the FSP will be required to enter into a non-disclosure and standstill agreement with the Company on terms satisfactory to the Board and on the same terms, in all material respects, as other interested parties before being permitted to participate in the FSP. Following execution of the non-disclosure and standstill agreement, the Company intends to provide interested parties with certain information on its business, following which interested parties would be invited to submit their proposals. The Company is not in any active discussions with any potential offeror and is not considered to be in receipt of an approach from any potential offeror as at the date of this announcement. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made. If the FSP does not lead to a transaction, the Company will continue to execute its strategy and deliver its guidance as previously stated. The Board reserves the right to alter any aspect of the process as outlined above or to terminate the process at any time and in such cases will make an announcement as appropriate. The Board also reserves the right to reject any approach or terminate discussions with any interested party at any time. Shareholders are advised that this announcement does not represent a firm intention by any party to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code and there can be no certainty that any offers will be made as a result of the FSP, that any sale will be concluded, nor as to the terms on which any offer may be made. Shareholders are advised to take no action at this time. As a consequence of this announcement, an 'offer period' has now commenced in respect of the Company in accordance with the Takeover Code, and the attention of shareholders is drawn to the disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Takeover Code, which are summarised below in "Disclosure Requirements of the Takeover Code". Further announcements will be made as appropriate including as to timetable. The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Clare Gilligan, Company Secretary. Enquiries Metro Bank Holdings PLC Investor Relations IR@metrobank.plc.uk Daniel Ainscough Daniel.Ainscough@metrobank.plc.uk Morgan Stanley +44 (0) 20 7425 8000 (Lead Financial Adviser to Metro Bank) Nishil Bhagani Colm Donlon Tomas Foley Giorgio Bossa Citigroup +44 (0) 20 7986 4000 (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to Metro Bank) Matthew Jarman Robert Redshaw Rasvi Ahmed James Smith RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to Metro Bank) Oliver Hearsey Elliot Thomas Kathryn Deegan FGS Global (media enquiries) +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 James Murgatroyd Craig Oliver Mike Turner

Linklaters LLP is retained as legal adviser to Metro Bank in respect of the FSP.

Important notice

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. Any offer, if made, will be made solely by certain offer documentation which will contain the full terms and conditions of any offer, including details of how it may be accepted.

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law and the Takeover Code, and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with laws outside of the United Kingdom. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

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November 12, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)