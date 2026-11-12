An international research team has developed an induction heating-assisted delamination method for end-of-life photovoltaic modules to improve recyclability and facilitate the recovery of individual components. "We designed a glass-glass photovoltaic module that is easier to take apart at the end of its life," corresponding author Yonghwan Lee told pv magazine. "Using induction heating, we rapidly separated the layers of our test module and recovered 99.8% of its original mass, including the glass, the silicon cell and the polymer encapsulant." Lee said the team was surprised by how quickly and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...