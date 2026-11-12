

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $212 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Endeavour Mining plc reported adjusted earnings of $241 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $1.108 billion from $910 million last year.



Endeavour Mining plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $212 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $1.108 Bln vs. $910 Mln last year.



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