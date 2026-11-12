

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. (SUTNY) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY250.148 billion, or JPY90.40 per share. This compares with JPY171.310 billion, or JPY60.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to JPY1.603 trillion from JPY1.375 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY250.148 Bln. vs. JPY171.310 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY90.40 vs. JPY60.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.603 Tn vs. JPY1.375 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: JPY 420.000 B



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