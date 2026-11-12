The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali: Family Travel Is Changing: Why 2027 Is About Doing Less and Experiencing More

Family Travel Is Changing: Why 2027 Is About Doing Less and Experiencing More

In Ubud, families are trading packed itineraries for nature, wellbeing, cultural discovery and time to reconnect.

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family holidays are evolving. As parents rethink what makes a getaway truly memorable, the focus is shifting away from packed schedules and endless entertainment towards experiences that give families the opportunity to slow down, reconnect, and create meaningful memories together.

In Ubud, this way of traveling comes naturally. Surrounded by lush landscapes, rich cultural traditions, and a slower pace of life, families are invited to discover a destination where every day brings opportunities to explore, learn, and simply enjoy each other's company.

At The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali, young explorers can spend their days discovering The Farm, meeting friendly animals, learning about tropical herbs and fruits, and experiencing nature through hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity. The journey continues at Tabia Restaurant, where fresh herbs harvested from The Farm and ingredients sourced from local farmers inspire a farm-to-table dining experience that connects guests to the flavors of Bali.

Wellbeing remains at the heart of every stay. Parents can maintain their wellness routines through RunWESTIN, yoga, cycling, and aqua aerobics, while children enjoy a balance of creativity, learning, and outdoor adventures through the Westin Family Kids Club and the resort's curated activities programme.

Beyond the resort, families can embrace the charm of Ubud through visits to the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, local art markets, and scenic nature walks, creating opportunities to discover the destination together while making lasting memories along the way.

For families looking to make the most of their time in Ubud, the Ubud Family Staycation Package includes complimentary stays for up to two children under 12 sharing their parents' room, daily breakfast, children's meals when dining with parents, and a one-way airport transfer for stays of two nights or more.

After all, the most meaningful family holidays are often the ones that leave room for discovery, connection, and moments shared together.

For the latest news, curated experiences, and exclusive offers, visit the official website of The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali.

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