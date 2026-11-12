

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-1/2-year high of 1.1066 against the euro and a 4-week high of 1.3250 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1090 and 1.3282, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 159.88 and 0.8337 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 159.78 and 0.8333, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to nearly a 1-year high of 0.6823, a 6-day high of 0.5544 and nearly a 1-month high of 1.4265 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6847, 0.5570 and 1.4253, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 164.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the franc, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.54 against the kiwi and 1.44 against the loonie.



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