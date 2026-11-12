Romania's energy regulator, ANRE, has approved new rules allowing solar PV prosumers under the country's net metering scheme to use the monetary value of surplus electricity generated at one property to offset electricity bills at other eligible locations. The move could improve the economics of rooftop solar for households and businesses with multiple properties. The new methodology, implementing Law No. 160/2026, expands Romania's existing quantitative compensation system. Surplus electricity credits can be allocated across multiple properties belonging to the same prosumer, provided they ...

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