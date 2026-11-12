Mexico's cumulative distributed generation capacity reached 5,675.47 MW at the end of June 2026, according to figures published by the National Energy Commission (CNE) on Nov. 4. The country added 485.76 MW in the first half of the year, up 9.4% from the 5,189.71 MW recorded at the end of 2025. Solar accounted for nearly all the new capacity, with 484.36 MW added during the period. The number of processed interconnection applications increased from 600,651 at the end of 2025 to 655,417 in June 2026, an increase of 54,766, or 9.1%. Solar accounted for 655,124 cumulative applications and 5,649.34 ...

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