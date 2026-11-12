

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP, 015760.KS) reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its third quarter, hurt by weak sales. Profit and sales, however, climbed sequentially.



In the overnight trading on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 0.53 percent to trade at $11.33.



In South Korea, the shares closed Thursday's trading 0.66 percent higher at 30,650.00 won.



In the quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company plunged 77.7 percent to 836.654 billion Korean won from 3.756 trillion won last year. Sequentially, net profit surged 213 percent.



Operating income fell 71 percent to 1.644 trillion won from 5.652 trillion won a year ago.



Sales for the quarter were 26.852 trillion won, down 2.6 percent from 27.572 trillion won last year. Sequentially, sales climbed 22.5 percent.



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