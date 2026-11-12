Assurance Prévention Protection benchmark from CNPP marks key milestone in the global adoption of NATURA inert gas fire suppression system.

Certification elevates proven technology that conserves water while safeguarding assets and minimizing downtime.

KiddeFenwal, the global leader in fire protection and safety controls, has received an Assurance Prévention Protection (A2P) System Certification for its NATURA inert gas fire suppression system. The designation from France's Centre National de Prévention et de Protection (CNPP), one of the most respected fire safety testing and certification organizations in Europe, illustrates how KiddeFenwal is expanding the reach of its industry-leading technologies throughout the world with the support of independent, third-party evaluators.

"KiddeFenwal is grateful to CNPP for standing behind our proven NATURA system," said Rekha Agrawal, CEO of KiddeFenwal. "The certification enables our systems to protect the facilities and institutions that matter most, such as data centers, battery energy storage systems and power generation applications. This will lead to stronger protections all throughout France."

Since its launch in 2019, KiddeFenwal's NATURA has offered facilities an enhanced means of mitigating fire risks. Its cutting-edge system detects incipient-stage fires early and rapidly suppresses them through the rapid deployment of inert gases. These leave zero residue and are environmentally responsible, with an ozone depletion potential (ODP) of zero and a global warming potential (GWP) of zero.

Applications that can benefit from the protection of NATURA systems include a broad range of commercial and industrial projects, especially those using electronic assets and those fueled by lithium-ion batteries, which carry magnified fire risks.

Because NATURA technology averts the activation of sprinklers, it guards against water damage, safeguarding expensive assets and minimizing cost-prohibitive downtime. It also conserves large quantities of water that would be deployed and potentially run off in the event of fire. This serves as a significant benefit in France, which is expected to experience increasingly constrained water resources, per Météo-France, the country's official national meteorological and climatological service. The agency points to Summer 2026 as the hottest ever recorded, with unprecedented drought.

In addition to CNPP, KiddeFenwal's NATURA system is listed, approved and recognized by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (ULC), FM Global, Construction Product Regulation (CPR) and Loss Benefit Prevention Certification Board (LPCB).

KiddeFenwal's NATURA system will be on display at Data Center World (Tech Show Paris) taking place Nov. 18-19, 2026 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Booth P45. The event will feature CNPP's presentation of the A2P System Certification to KiddeFenwal.

About KiddeFenwal

KiddeFenwal is a global leader in industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls. With a legacy spanning more than a century and the agility achieved as a standalone company, KiddeFenwal designs and delivers next-generation technologies that protect lives, livelihoods, critical infrastructure and even priceless museum artifacts. Its trusted brands, including Kidde Fire Systems, Kidde Fire Protection and Fenwal Controls, serve a wide range of sectors, from energy and manufacturing to marine, infrastructure and OEM applications. Headquartered in Ashland, Massachusetts, USA, KiddeFenwal has a growing global presence across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.kiddefenwal.com.

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