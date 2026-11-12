Civil Security Hub Poland adds ICEYE flood and wildfire monitoring to support Polish emergency services

Delivered as part of ESA's Space Resilience Nodes initiative, the services will help the State Fire Service and crisis management teams anticipate floods, track active fires, and monitor river ice through winter and spring.

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, and the Space Research Centre of the Polish Academy of Sciences (CBK PAN) announced a contract under which ICEYE will supply flood, wildfire, and river ice monitoring to Civil Security Hub Poland (CS Hub PL), Poland's node in the European Space Agency's (ESA) Space Resilience Nodes initiative. The agreement gives CS Hub PL standing access to ICEYE disaster monitoring under a subscription model, rather than requiring services to be activated separately for each event. The contract is part of ESA's European Resilience from Space for Earth Observation (ERS-EO) initiative, which aims to give Europe reliable, secure, timely, "always on" access to independent space-based information during natural disasters and other crises.

A Space Resilience Node gives national crisis management and civil protection authorities rapid access to space-based data and services, delivered into the tools and workflows they already use. In Poland, that node is CS Hub PL, led by the Crisis Information Centre of CBK PAN, with ICEYE among its partners. The Hub combines satellite data, drone imagery, and expert knowledge into ready-to-use information for public services responding to crises, and its experience is informing the nodes now being developed in other European countries.

Under the contract, ICEYE will deliver its full Flood Solutions Suite to CS Hub PL, providing intelligence across the flood lifecycle. Flood Early Warning forecasts large-scale flooding up to four days in advance. As an event develops, Flood Rapid Impact maps flood extent within hours and can update as often as every three hours. Flood Insights then provides more detailed observed flood data, including extent, water depth, and building-level impacts, within 24 hours of a flood's peak, with daily updates as conditions evolve.

ICEYE will also provide a wildfire pilot service that combines OroraTech's thermal detection capabilities with radar and optical satellite data to track active fires, assess building damage through smoke and darkness, and map the area burned once a fire is out. During winter and spring, ICEYE will provide a river ice monitoring service for validation in Poland, tracking ice formation and movement to give Polish authorities earlier visibility into conditions that can contribute to ice-jam flooding.

The contract builds on earlier collaboration between ICEYE, CBK PAN, and ESA, including operational support during Storm Boris in September 2024, an activation already communicated under the Civil Security Hub name. ICEYE delivered flood data every 24 hours to CBK PAN's Crisis Information Centre, which passed the data to the State Fire Service, regional and local crisis management teams, and hydrological services. Flood Rapid Impact was the main source of flood information during the first four days of the event, according to the Crisis Information Centre. ICEYE developed and matured these flood and wildfire services with ESA and CBK PAN through the COSMOS project under ESA's Civil Security from Space initiative. ICEYE's flood monitoring was further developed for Polish end users through CS Hub PL's Innovation Pipeline-as-a-Service.

ICEYE's flood intelligence is already used by government and emergency management organizations around the world, and the company has captured and analyzed more than 600 flood events globally. ICEYE's synthetic aperture radar satellites can image the ground through clouds, rain, smoke, and darkness, helping provide timely disaster intelligence when aircraft and optical satellites may be limited. ICEYE has launched more than 80 satellites to date.

"Poland, working with ESA, has shown how a Space Resilience Node works in practice, and Civil Security Hub Poland is a strong model for the nodes being built across Europe," said Andy Read, Vice President, Government Solutions, ICEYE. "The European Space Agency has set a clear goal: a resilient, sovereign, and responsive European capability that delivers trusted information when and where it is most needed. When a flood or wildfire hits, civil protection teams need to see what is happening on the ground within hours, through clouds and smoke, and inside the systems they already use. As more European countries build their own Space Resilience Nodes, we look forward to supporting them alongside CS Hub PL."

"During Storm Boris, ICEYE flood data reached our crisis management partners within hours, in the first critical days of the event," said Jakub Ryzenko, Head of Civil Security Hub Poland and of the Crisis Information Centre of CBK PAN. "With ICEYE services now available through Civil Security Hub Poland, we can offer the State Fire Service, regional crisis teams, and hydrological services this capability before, during, and after an event."

Under the agreement, Polish Space Resilience Node teams can support partner countries upon request, extending the value of Poland's national capability across the region. ESA's wider Space Resilience Nodes initiative is designed to support pooling and sharing of interoperable capabilities among national nodes, including during cross-border and multi-agency disaster response. ICEYE will continue to work with ESA and CS Hub PL as that wider framework develops.

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We deliver persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth.

ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation. To our customers we provide intelligence with unmatched quality, latency and revisit times, in any weather, day or night. To governments who choose to operate their own constellation we provide this proven capability as a sovereign system.

ICEYE-built constellations serve customers in defense and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable fast decisions that contribute to a safer future.

Natively European, founded in Finland. ICEYE operates globally with over 1,500 employees.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye.com/joinus

About Civil Security Hub Poland

Civil Security Hub Poland (CS Hub PL) combines satellite data, drone technologies, innovative solutions and expert knowledge into ready-to-use tools that help public services respond to crises quickly, effectively and safely. As part of the European Space Agency's Space Resilience Nodes initiative, the Hub works with public administration and emergency services to respond faster and more effectively to threats such as floods and fires. It also works with technology providers to develop products that strengthen civil security. Its Innovation Pipeline-as-a-Service model gives new solutions a place to be tested and deployed against real operational needs, and it builds users' skills through training and trials based on realistic scenarios. CS Hub PL was initiated and is operated by the Crisis Information Centre of the Space Research Centre of the Polish Academy of Sciences (CIK CBK PAN), together with CloudFerro, ICEYE, the Warsaw University of Technology and the European Space Foundation. Learn more and subscribe to the newsletter at www.cshub.pl.

About the Crisis Information Centre of the Space Research Centre of the Polish Academy of Sciences (CIK CBK PAN)

The Crisis Information Centre (CIK) grew out of the work of CBK PAN's remote sensing specialists during the 2010 floods, when they gathered imagery from Europe's then-emerging Copernicus satellite system. As the initiator and operator of Civil Security Hub Poland, CIK verifies the quality of products and services developed within the Hub and supports end users. It also works with the European Space Foundation to promote the use of satellite technologies for civil security. During the September 2024 floods, CIK launched dedicated satellite monitoring and delivered data and reports every few hours to the State Fire Service, crisis management centres and IMGW-PIB. CIK is part of the Space Research Centre of the Polish Academy of Sciences (CBK PAN). CBK PAN is headquartered in Warsaw, has operated since 1977, and researches near-Earth space, the Solar System and the Earth using space technologies and satellite techniques. It has developed more than 90 research instruments flown in space, including Poland's first scientific satellites, Lem and Heweliusz. More at https://cbkpan.pl/en/ .

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