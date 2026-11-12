CloudBees, Inc.: CloudBees opens London office as European enterprises embrace agentic coding

New City of London office brings CloudBees closer to European tech talent and the regulated enterprises it serves, as agentic coding raises the stakes for software governance

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees , which helps enterprises build, run and govern software factories in the agentic coding era, today announced the opening of its new London office. The office will serve as the company's primary hub in EMEA and broaden CloudBees' UK presence, creating additional product, engineering and go-to-market roles and anchoring its hiring across the region.

The new office reflects CEO Moritz Plassnig's vision for expanding CloudBees' global footprint and strengthening its presence in key markets, as enterprises adapt to the evolving software development landscape. The new location brings CloudBees closer to the financial services firms and regulated enterprises that make up much of its European customer base.

"London is not only renowned for its exceptional talent pool and being home to some of the world's largest regulated businesses, but it is an increasingly important hub for AI innovation. Our expansion within London is a key milestone for CloudBees to strengthen its European presence, alongside the customers and engineers who are setting the standard for how software gets governed," said Moritz Plassnig, CEO of CloudBees.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa now account for almost a quarter of CloudBees' annual recurring revenue, with more than 100 enterprise customers across 23 countries, many of them in financial services. CloudBees customers in the region include BNP Paribas, Hugo Boss, Sainsbury's and Fidelity Investments. The opening coincides with CloudBees' EMEA Customer Advisory Board, held in London this week.



"Every enterprise now has to answer new questions about AI-generated code, all the way up to the board: can we prove what changed, who approved it, and why was it safe to ship? Regulated firms in the UK have been answering those questions for years. That standard is becoming the norm globally, and it shapes how we secure software delivery for every customer," said Ashwin Mithra, CISO at CloudBees.

Information on open roles at CloudBees in London can be found at cloudbees.com/careers .

About CloudBees

CloudBees helps organisations build, run, and govern software factories, giving enterprises the confidence to ship software better, faster, and safer.

Writing code is no longer the bottleneck. Governing what reaches production and validating its impact is. As enterprises adopt agentic coding, software is created faster than most teams can review, secure, and validate. Without consistent governance, organisations risk shipping code they cannot explain, audit, or trust.

CloudBees addresses this challenge without asking teams to replace the tools they already use. Across every toolchain a customer runs, CloudBees makes each change, human or AI, visible, auditable, and accountable before it reaches production. CloudBees Unify is the product behind this: a governance layer, with context and control-plane capabilities, that enforces consistent policy and evidence across every tool, team, and workflow.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at www.cloudbees.com .

Media contact

Flora Carpenter, Ballou PR

flora.carpenter@balloupr.com