Cambridge & Counties Bank selects SnapLogic to enhance asset finance capability and growth

SAN MATEO, Calif. & CAMBRIDGE, UK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank has selected leading tech firm and AI specialist SnapLogic , the AI operational layer for the Agentic Enterprise, to further enhance its asset finance capabilities following a period of strong lending growth and improved service to brokers.

Building on an existing SnapLogic integration platform, the bank has begun using a governed AI operating model which connects enterprise systems, external data sources and AI capabilities through a single orchestration layer. Highly specialised AI agents now automate document processing, information gathering, data validation and workflow coordination, allowing experienced colleagues to focus on broker relationships and higher-value, more complex lending decisions while maintaining governance, auditability and human oversight throughout every workflow.

By combining enterprise integration, AI orchestration, and governance through a single platform, Cambridge & Counties Bank can automate significant volumes of repetitive operational work. This has already resulted in accelerated lending workflows and created a reusable foundation for enterprise AI while preserving the relationship-led broker experience that differentiates the bank. For example, a process that formed just one part of the bank's decision journey previously took 3 hours is now completed in minutes.

In addition, as the solution is built on reusable SnapLogic pipelines, Cambridge & Counties Bank and its customers will benefit from a scalable AI foundation which will support future innovation across additional lending and operational processes without replacing the existing technology estate.

In its FY2025 annual results, announced in April this year, Cambridge & Counties Bank reported its asset finance book had grown 45% to £241 million across the 12-month period, reflecting a highly successful focus on delivering for brokers and investments in technology which support enhanced service.

In terms of asset finance, the bank's focus on service delivery with a core group of brokers resulted in a 74% uplift in broker-led new business in 2025, increasing to £140 million.

David Holton, Chief Transformation Officer at Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: "We did not set out to implement AI for AI's sake; we set out to solve a business problem. We wanted to significantly increase operational capacity without compromising the personalised service our customers and brokers value.

"SnapLogic gives us the integration, orchestration and governance foundation to operationalise agentic AI on top of our existing technology estate, enabling us to automate repetitive work, accelerate lending and keep experienced colleagues at the heart of every customer decision."

Jeremiah Stone, Chief Technology Officer at SnapLogic, added: "Cambridge & Counties Bank demonstrates what enterprise AI should look like in practice.

"The real value of AI comes when it's anchored in a business outcome and orchestrating the systems, data, and workflows that run the business. By combining integration, orchestration, and governance on a single platform, Cambridge & Counties Bank is building a scalable operating model for accelerated growth while delivering the trust, transparency, and oversight required in financial services."

Sarah Barker, Chief Commercial Officer, Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: "Our investment in technology is driven by a clear objective: to make it easier and faster for brokers and customers to do business with us, without losing the relationship-led approach that sets Cambridge & Counties Bank apart. By combining the expertise of our people with AI-enabled processes, we're creating greater capacity to support growth, deliver a consistently high level of service and continue evolving our asset finance proposition in response to broker needs."

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About Cambridge & Counties Bank

Launched in 2012, Leicester-headquartered Cambridge & Counties Bank has grown into one of the UK's leading specialist banks. With offices in Manchester, Sheffield and Reading, Cambridge & Counties Bank offers a range of dedicated property and asset finance solutions to businesses, professional property investors and entrepreneurs, including a suite of business savings accounts.

Customers - and the commercial finance brokers who work on behalf of them - sit at the heart of the relationship-based business model.

Co-owned by Trinity Hall, a college of the University of Cambridge, and Cambridgeshire Local Government Pension Fund, Cambridge & Counties Bank has a highly experienced management team led by Chief Executive Officer Donald Kerr. In June 2023, we achieved B Corp Certification, one of the most prestigious independent assessments of accountability and corporate transparency.

For further information, please visit www.ccbank.co.uk or call 0344 225 3939.

You can also follow Cambridge & Counties Bank on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

For media enquiries, please contact:

Joanne Harris at Cambridge & Counties Bank

Joanne.harris@ccbank.co.uk

Hugh Fasken/ Elen Iorwerth at CDR Consultancy

Hugh.fasken@cdrconsultancy.com / Elen.iorwerth@cdrconsultancy.com

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the agentic enterprise. The company's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform serves as the AI operational layer for the enterprise, securely connecting applications, data, APIs and AI agents across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. With trusted orchestration, governance and enterprise-grade control, SnapLogic helps organizations accelerate business value and scale AI with confidence. Unlike legacy tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony, to modernize operations and power the next generation of enterprise AI.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com .

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog , X (Twitter) , Facebook, or LinkedIn .

Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com