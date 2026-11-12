

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. (SUTNY, MIU.F, 8309.T), a Japanese financial service provider, on Thursday recorded a rise in earnings for the first half of fiscal 2026.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 250.148 billion, or JPY 90.40 per share, higher than JPY 171.310 billion, or JPY 60.61 per share in the same period last year. Ordinary profit surged to JPY 364.262 billion from the prior year's JPY 196.451 billion. Ordinary income rose to JPY 1.602 trillion from last year's JPY 1.374 trillion.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its net earnings guidance. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (for the full year), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group now expects net income of JPY 420 billion, or JPY 152.25 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 380 billion, or JPY 137.67 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the Group had recorded net income of JPY 317.566 billion, or JPY 451.56 per share.



The company intends to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 51 per share, less than last year's JPY 185 per share.



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