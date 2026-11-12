

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported first half operating profit before tax of 1.62 billion pounds compared to 3.29 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 159.7 pence compared to 339.8 pence. On an Investment basis, operating profit before tax declined to 1.62 billion pounds from 3.29 billion pounds. Gross investment return was 1.76 billion pounds compared to 3.49 billion pounds, last year. On an investment basis, total return was 1.62 billion pounds compared to 3.29 billion pounds, last year.



Action delivered like-for-like sales growth of 3.7% in the year to the end of week 45. Action remains on track to open at least 400 stores in 2026. Full-year LFL sales growth is projected to be around 4%, with the EBITDA margin likely to be 14.7% or 14.8%.



3i Group announced a second buyback programme of up to 750 million pounds, to be completed by the end of May 2027.



At prior close on LSE, 3i Group shares were trading at 2,560.03 pence.



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