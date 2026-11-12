

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Österreichische Post AG (O3P.DE), a postal, parcel and logistics services provider, on Thursday reported lower profit for the first nine months of 2026, despite higher revenue.



Net profit for the period declined to EUR 81.9 million or EUR 1.18 per share from EUR 93.7 million or EUR 1.35 per share a year ago, mainly due to higher depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses and increased financial expenses.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 11.1% to EUR 328 million, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 1.8% to EUR 137.7 million.



Depreciation and impairment losses increased 19% to EUR 190.3 million, while net financial result was a loss of EUR 17.8 million, wider than EUR 10 million loss. Income tax expenses rose 20.3% to EUR 38 million.



Revenue increased 4.3% to EUR 2.307 billion from EUR 2.212 billion in the prior-year period.



The E-Commerce & Logistics division remained the main growth driver, with revenue rising 11.1% to EUR 1.372 billion. Revenue from the parcel business in Austria increased 8.9% to EUR 752.2 million.



In contrast, revenue from the Mail, Branch & Services division declined 6.2% to EUR 834.2 million. The Bank division recorded a 0.9% increase in revenue to EUR 108.5 million.



Looking ahead, Austrian Post expects full-year 2026 EBIT to exceed EUR 200 million and reach the upper end of the range achieved in recent years, supported by extraordinary earnings effects in the third quarter. The company also expects a slight increase in full-year revenue.



On Xetra, Österreichische Post shares were trading flat at EUR 32 on Thursday.



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