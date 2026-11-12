Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG Floating Rate Green Notes due 12/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and debt-like XS3567741247 -- integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Meridian Funding 2026-1 Plc Class A Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3498864720 -- thereof) securities Class X Floating Rate Certificates due 20/10/2069; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3498865701 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class B Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3498865024 -- thereof) securities Class C Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3498865297 -- thereof) securities Class D Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3498865370 -- thereof) securities Class E Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3498865453 -- thereof) securities Class F Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3498865537 -- thereof) securities Class Z Home Purchase Plan Backed Certificates due 20/10/2069; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3498865610 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 3.936% Senior Notes due 12/11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3551825410 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities 4.109% Senior Notes due 12/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3551825501 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 12/11/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3551826228 -- multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 449364 EQS News ID: 2433172 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)