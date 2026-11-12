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Dow Jones News
12.11.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
12-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

12/11/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 

             Floating Rate Green Notes due 12/11/2031; fully paid;      Debt and 
                          (Represented by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and    debt-like   XS3567741247   --  
             integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof)      securities 

Issuer Name: Meridian Funding 2026-1 Plc 
 
  
           Class A Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates 
             due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
                          GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess  debt-like   XS3498864720   --  
             thereof)                            securities 

             Class X Floating Rate Certificates due 20/10/2069; fully paid; Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral  debt-like   XS3498865701   --  
             multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)            securities 

           Class B Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates 
             due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
                          GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess  debt-like   XS3498865024   --  
             thereof)                            securities 

           Class C Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates 
             due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
                          GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess  debt-like   XS3498865297   --  
             thereof)                            securities 

           Class D Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates 
             due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
                          GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess  debt-like   XS3498865370   --  
             thereof)                            securities 

           Class E Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates 
             due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
                          GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess  debt-like   XS3498865453   --  
             thereof)                            securities 

           Class F Home Purchase Plan Backed Floating Rate Certificates 
             due 20/10/2069; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
                          GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess  debt-like   XS3498865537   --  
             thereof)                            securities 

             Class Z Home Purchase Plan Backed Certificates due 20/10/2069; Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like   XS3498865610   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             3.936% Senior Notes due 12/11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3551825410   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                   securities 

             4.109% Senior Notes due 12/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3551825501   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                   securities 

             Floating Rate Senior Notes due 12/11/2029; fully paid;     Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral  debt-like   XS3551826228   --  
             multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 449364 
EQS News ID:  2433172 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2433172&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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