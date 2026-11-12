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WKN: A2AGW0 | ISIN: GB00BYZJ7G42 | Ticker: UK6A
Frankfurt
11.11.26 | 08:02
2,300 Euro
-4,96 % -0,120
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HARWORTH GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARWORTH GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2602,38011.11.
Dow Jones News
12.11.2026 09:33 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harworth Group PLC - Removal

DJ Harworth Group PLC - Removal 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Harworth Group PLC - Removal 
12-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
12/11/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
Harworth Group PLC 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
12/11/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                Listing Category              ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each; fully paid    Equity shares (commercial companies)    GB00BYZJ7G42   --

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 449353 
EQS News ID:  2432890 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2432890&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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