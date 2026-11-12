EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Travelex Q3 2026 Results



12.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Q3 2026 Results Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 12 November 2026 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 12 November 2026 Travelex Q3 2026 Results The Company reports results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 for Travelex International Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Group'), a global travel money provider and wholesale banknote supplier: Trading in Q326 continued to be impacted by the Middle East conflict, which disrupted regional stores, global currency supply chains and international travel patterns.The Group has taken steps to actively manage costs whilst supporting colleagues, customers,partnersand local communitiesaffected by the conflict.

The Group has had further success in pursuing revenue growth opportunities. We are excited to announce that Travelex has won the Antalya Airport contract as exclusive operator and will open for business in February 2027. This is the third significant airport win for Travelex this year following the commencement of trading at Sydney International Airport on 1 July 2026 and our success at Dusseldorf Airport which will open in February 2027, both also as exclusive operator.

Q3 revenue was £120.5m, £3.5m higher than Q325 on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. Underlying EBITDA was £20.6m, £4.7m higher than Q325 on a LFL basis.

Targeted reductions in overheads and support costs, and a decrease in trading costs in line with revenue, mitigated the impact on EBITDA excluding Brazil. The Group continues to focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency.



Disclaimer: These Q3 2026 Results are preliminary and reflect management's current view of the Group's quarterly performance. They are unaudited. Enquiries: Travelex For investor-related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END-



12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



View original content: EQS News