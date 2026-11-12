Kroll Launches Geoeconomic Risk Index to Quantify the Business Impact of Global Uncertainty

New capability connects geopolitical and economic intelligence with Kroll data, analytics and expertise to assess impact on financial performance, risk and enterprise value

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced the launch of the Kroll Geoeconomic Risk Index (GRI), an authoritative headline measure that helps businesses and investors understand how geopolitical and economic risks could affect their operations, financial performance and value. The Index currently stands at 70.9 on its 0-100 scale, materially above its historical median of 50 and indicating significantly heightened geoeconomic pressure.

The GRI forms part of Kroll's broader Geoeconomic Resilience Intelligence Platform (GRIP), which brings together external economic, geopolitical, market, policy and regulatory intelligence with Kroll's proprietary data, analytics, modeling and expertise across valuations, risk and transactions. It is designed to go beyond monitoring events or identifying exposure by connecting developments in the external environment directly to the financial and strategic decisions facing individual businesses.

Through client-specific analysis, Kroll's platform can assess how developments including tariffs, sanctions, regulatory change, conflict, supply-chain disruption and market volatility could potentially affect a business. The analysis can connect those developments to revenues, costs, cash flow, financing, deal economics, resilience and enterprise value, helping clients evaluate transactions, investments, operating plans and alternative scenarios. Clients can use the platform to examine an immediate event, stress-test a transaction, pre-emptively evaluate investment, compare alternative scenarios or monitor how changing conditions affect assumptions over time.

"Kroll is the first firm called when decisions are complex, contested or with material capital at risk and so the launch of the Geoeconomic Risk Index is a natural evolution for us. This new capability combines Kroll's data and analytical technology with economic modeling and professional expertise, using AI to support evidence-led analysis. Together, this delivers unique insights that help clients make more informed decisions when operations, investments and capital are exposed to global change, and thus ultimately protecting people and deals while providing greater peace of mind," says Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer at Kroll.

"A significant external development rarely remains confined to one part of a business. Geopolitical and macroeconomic change is increasingly an input into financial decision-making rather than a separate risk discussion," adds Matthew Corkery, Managing Director, Kroll Economics. "For a Chief Financial Officer, investor or board, knowing that risk has changed is only the beginning. They need to understand whether it changes the return on an investment, the cost of borrowing, the resilience of a business model or where capital should be deployed. Kroll sits at the intersection of value, risk and transactions, which means we can connect these questions rather than examine them in isolation."

The Kroll GRI stood at 70.9 on 9 November 2026, 3.2 points above its October reading of 67.7, as heightened market-implied risk added to persistent energy pressure following the U.S. midterm elections.

It points to an important divergence: geopolitical, trade, commodity and energy pressures remain elevated, while broader financial conditions have so far been less affected. Following the U.S. midterm elections, financial-market volatility added to persistent energy pressure, sharpening the question of whether repricing remains contained or begins to affect credit conditions, investment plans and project delivery. Greater volatility challenges the resilience picture but does not itself establish tighter credit or weaker activity. Financing and investment are therefore immediate watchpoints.

For more information about the Kroll Geoeconomic Risk Index and Kroll Geoeconomic Resilience Intelligence Platform, visit: https://www.kroll.com/en/tools-and-platforms/kroll-geoeconomic-risk-index

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex valuation demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

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