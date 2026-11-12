DJ Amundi Global Electrification Infrastructure UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Electrification Infrastructure UCITS ETF Acc (ACDC) Amundi Global Electrification Infrastructure UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Electrification Infrastructure UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8104 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 400000 CODE: ACDC ISIN: IE0004LE6CM5 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0004LE6CM5 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACDC LEI Code: 213800EBI43UG4PT9K38 Sequence No.: 449378 EQS News ID: 2433458 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)