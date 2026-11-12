DJ Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIT) Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.6672 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 620741 CODE: PRIT ISIN: LU1931975319 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIT LEI Code: 2138006BVJAJD1VKII17 Sequence No.: 449386 EQS News ID: 2433476 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)