DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (USHY) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.9231 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 626322 CODE: USHY ISIN: LU1435356149 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LEI Code: 213800AHCNYOPPST5889 Sequence No.: 449387 EQS News ID: 2433478 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)