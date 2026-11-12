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Dow Jones News
12.11.2026 09:39 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (JARI) 
Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 9658.4943 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3503832 
 
CODE: JARI 
 
ISIN: LU2233156749 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2233156749 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     JARI 
LEI Code:   2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 
Sequence No.: 449388 
EQS News ID:  2433480 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2433480&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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