DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF Dist (PRIE) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.2058 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7593612 CODE: PRIE ISIN: LU1931974262 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE LEI Code: 213800F6FCJR28V71D96 Sequence No.: 449407 EQS News ID: 2433518 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)