DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist (MPXG) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 50.1702 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 128037 CODE: MPXG ISIN: LU2469335298 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 449415 EQS News ID: 2433534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 12, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)