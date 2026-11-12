DJ Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GXUS) Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.6418 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87357309 CODE: GXUS ISIN: LU3254330437 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3254330437 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GXUS LEI Code: 213800V82CAE7PY75Q65 Sequence No.: 449423 EQS News ID: 2433550 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)