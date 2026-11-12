DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW) Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1299.951 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 247221 CODE: TNOW ISIN: LU0533033741 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LEI Code: 549300G98QH2QEP4RG70 Sequence No.: 449470 EQS News ID: 2433644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)