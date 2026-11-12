DJ Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist (C025) Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 176.242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2991067 CODE: C025 ISIN: LU2572256746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C025 LEI Code: 213800KGW1MGTSFAP488 Sequence No.: 449472 EQS News ID: 2433648 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2433648&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)