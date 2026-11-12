

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Oesterreichische Post AG (O3P.BE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR36.9 million, or EUR0.53 per share. This compares with EUR28.5 million, or EUR0.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to EUR762.8 million from EUR724.2 million last year.



Oesterreichische Post AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR36.9 Mln. vs. EUR28.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.53 vs. EUR0.41 last year. -Revenue: EUR762.8 Mln vs. EUR724.2 Mln last year.



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